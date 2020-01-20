Rubies (RBIES) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Rubies has a market cap of $56,014.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last week, Rubies has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007609 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

