Russell Middleton Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) Stock

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) insider Russell Middleton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

BRL stock remained flat at $A$0.12 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,870 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. Bathurst Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 million and a PE ratio of 38.33.

Bathurst Resources

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

