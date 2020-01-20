Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $67,590.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

