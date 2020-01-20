SafeCoin Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $618,197.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.01213037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051929 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00213552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.