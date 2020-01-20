salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.86, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,706 shares of company stock worth $67,579,619. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

