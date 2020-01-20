Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $415.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.88.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.