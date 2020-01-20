Scotiabank Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.36 and a 12 month high of C$16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

