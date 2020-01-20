Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.94. 167,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

