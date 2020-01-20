Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and RightBTC. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $1.27 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.05514559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

