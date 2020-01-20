SelfSell Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 21% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market cap of $177,136.00 and $29,753.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

