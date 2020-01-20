Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005618 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

