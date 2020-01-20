Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,063.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $92,063.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.05514559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

