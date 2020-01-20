Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,575 ($33.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,432.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,202.18. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,588 ($34.04).

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

