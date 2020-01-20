Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.46. The company has a market cap of $146.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

