ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Cap of $19,657.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $19,657.00 and approximately $8,628.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

