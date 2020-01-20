SIX (SIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $343,766.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SIX token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. SIX has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $343,766.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIX has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official website is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

