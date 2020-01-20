SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $22,525.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

