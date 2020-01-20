Snovian.Space Hits Market Capitalization of $760,741.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $760,741.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 388,233,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,143,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

