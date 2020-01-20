Social Activity Token Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $54,921.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00322041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002319 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

