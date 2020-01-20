Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.33 ($38.76).

Shares of Software stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €33.18 ($38.58). 168,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.02.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

