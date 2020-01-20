SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and $308,085.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

