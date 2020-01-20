SoMee.Social Market Cap Achieves $192,538.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $192,538.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,372,690 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

