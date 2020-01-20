SONO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. SONO has a market cap of $1,627.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SONO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00052764 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00218106 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00073122 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001860 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.