Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($37.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,862.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,601.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.23.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

