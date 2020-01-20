Spectrum Achieves Market Cap of $43,045.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $43,045.00 and $26,187.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00663955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

