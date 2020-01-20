Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0630 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $786,008.00 and approximately $1,322.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053072 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.82 or 1.00852082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

