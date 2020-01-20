SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $351,837.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $351,837.00 and approximately $12,043.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.43. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.01275783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224506 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001884 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

