Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Sportech stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

