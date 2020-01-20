Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SII traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,288. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $741.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

