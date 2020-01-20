SSE’s (SSE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SSE to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,496.50 ($19.69) on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,502 ($19.76). The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,408.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,253.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

