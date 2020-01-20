StableUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $11.01 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $714,893.00 and approximately $11.01 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 715,611 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

