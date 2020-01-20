Stealth (XST) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $15,242.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026182 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,522,003 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

