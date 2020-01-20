Stellar Price Tops $0.0625 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, RippleFox and OKEx. Stellar has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $546.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,038,451,372 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, RippleFox, Bitbns, Upbit, Kryptono, CryptoMarket, Ovis, BCEX, Stronghold, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Kuna, Liquid, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, GOPAX, OKEx, Poloniex, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Koinex, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, BitMart, Kraken, Stellarport, Exrates and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

