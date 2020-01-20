Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 20th (ASC, ENEL, ENGI, EOAN, FEVR, FRA, IBE, KGX, LAM, RB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 20th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get ASOS plc alerts:

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.25 ($9.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.30 ($10.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 60 ($0.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79). Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.