STRAKS (STAK) Trading 199.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $37,199.00 and $143.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 199.7% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

