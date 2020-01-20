Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

