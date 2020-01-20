Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.87) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

