Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.48 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 6,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

