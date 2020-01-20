SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently:

1/16/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – SVB Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SIVB opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

