Swarm Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,485.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

