Swipe Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Swipe has a market cap of $91.97 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00017494 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,115 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

