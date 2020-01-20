Switcheo Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $3,662.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.