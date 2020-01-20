Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/14/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ericsson is actively pursuing three key areas — core business expansion, targeted growth, and cost and efficiency — to fuel growth. The company is witnessing strong momentum in its 5G business with new contracts, commercial launches and live networks. Ericsson believes technology and market investments, especially in 5G, automation and AI, are fundamental drivers for competitiveness. These form a key part of its strategy to fortify its business and reach targets for 2020 and 2022. However, its business is exposed to geopolitical uncertainties in its operating countries. It functions in a competitive environment, which comprises big multinational companies. Challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are further acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom giants, hurting Ericsson’s results.”

12/3/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ERIC opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

