Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00029952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $44,512.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 843,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,186 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.