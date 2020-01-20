TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $44,039.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,804,475 tokens. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

