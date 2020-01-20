Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

TEG stock opened at GBX 322.58 ($4.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). Insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000 in the last ninety days.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.