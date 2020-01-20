TERA (TERA) Price Down 4.4% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $417,882.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TERA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.