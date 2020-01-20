Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $33.75 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX, Coinut and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,637,207,583 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bittrex, IDCM, Bibox, B2BX, C2CX, Exmo, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDAX, Sistemkoin, QBTC, MBAex, Bitfinex, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Upbit, Coinut, BigONE, DigiFinex, ABCC, Poloniex, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, Liqui, OKEx, LBank, Kryptono, BitForex, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Binance, EXX, FCoin, UEX, DragonEX, ZB.COM, BtcTurk, Trade By Trade, TDAX, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

