Tezos Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $49.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00017589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

