Thingschain (TIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,919.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $19,200.00 and approximately $8,919.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043136 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

